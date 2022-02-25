Pokemon Journeys Celebrates Episode 100 With New Art

Pokemon Journeys will soon be hitting its milestone 100th episode for its run in Japan, and has shared a special new sketch to celebrate! The series has been following Ash Ketchum and new heroes Goh and Chloe across not only the newest region of Galar from Pokemon Sword and Shield, but every major region introduced throughout the games thus far. This has pit them against some familiar faces from the past and has introduced many new characters to the fold so far. Now the sky is the limit for the trio as they cross over this major milestone and ready to take on the next phase of their journey.

With Episode 99 of the series airing in Japan this week, the anime is now gearing up for its special 100th episode overall. The series will be bringing this milestone episode to screens next week, and to celebrate the anime’s character designer, Shuhei Yasuda, has shared a special new sketch to the anime’s official Twitter account. It’s a showcase of not only the main trio, but each of their Pokemon as well as there are a number of fun layers in this new sketch! You can check it out in full below:

There has yet to be any word on when international fans will be able to check out Episode 100 of the series for themselves, but you can currently find Pokemon Journeys and Pokemon Master Journeys now streaming with Netflix. The international release is currently up to Episode 75 of the original run in Japan as of January, so it might be a little while before everywhere else hits this mark in particular. Netflix and The Pokemon Company officially describe Pokemon Master Journeys as such:

“It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!”

