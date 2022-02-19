Pokemon Journeys Preview Preps For Marnie’s Anime Introduction

Pokemon Journeys is setting the stage for Marnie and Piers’ big debut in the anime with a preview look at the next big episode! One of the biggest reasons to follow the newest iteration of the franchise is seeing how Ash Ketchum and Goh make their way through past regions of the franchise. Each new episode is a different adventure in a wholly different region, and through that journey fans have seen a number of favorite characters make their big return to the series. At the same time, there has been plenty of time to introduce some brand new faces to the mix as well.

As Ash continues to make his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series, he has come face to face with a number of these memorable faces and recently has started to meet some brand new foes as he gets to the higher rankings. Now that he’s in the Ultra Class, each battle is going to be that much tougher and each opponent that much more notable. That’s especially the case with Marnie as Ash’s next opponent in the preview for the next episode! Check it out below:

https://youtu.be/4c9b6XI5Xjc

It was previously confirmed that Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) will be providing the voice for Piers, and Yui Ogura (Myu in Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest) will be voicing Marnie when the two siblings finally make their way to the anime. As for what they will be up to, we can get an idea from the episode’s synopsis. Pokemon Journeys Episode 99 is titled:

“Marnie in Spikemuth” and it’s described as such, “Marnie stands in front of [Ash] as an opponent of the [World Coronation Series]. However, [Team Yell] trying to give Marnie a bye tells [Ash] a lie about the venue and [Ash] arrives in [Spikemuth]. There he meets Marnie’s older brother, [Spikemuth] Gym Leader, Piers. [Ash] hears from [Piers] about his thoughts on the [World Coronation Series] progress on his way to the real venue, [Wyndon], on his bike. The fierce battle of [Ultra Class] then begins…]”

