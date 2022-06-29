Pokemon Journeys Promo Hypes Major Champions Battle

Pokemon Journeys has finally kicked off the final Masters Tournament of the World Coronation Series, and the promo for the next episode airing overseas is hyping the next major battle between Champions! The newest iteration of the anime had followed Ash Ketchum as he worked his way up the ranks of the world spanning tournament, and things hit a stopping point when he finally got into the final tournament with seven of the other best trainers in the Pokemon world. With the previous episode of the series kicking off the Masters Tournament in full, it's time to work through the rest of the bracket.

With Pokemon Journeys finishing the battle between Leon and Alain as the first match of the Masters Tournament quarterfinals, it's time to move onto the rest of the bracket. The second major battle in the tournament will be between Kanto and Johto Champion Lance and Kalos Champion Diantha. This will be the first battle between the two in the anime overall, and thus has a lot of hype as to who could potentially be the better trainer between the two of them. Check out the promo for Pokemon Journeys Episode 116 below, airing on July 8th in Japan:

When Lance and Diantha had discovered that they were each other's first opponent in the tournament, the two of them graciously accepted and stated their intent to battle with everything they have. It's all to see who takes on Leon in the semifinals too, so it's going to be a battle fans will want to keep an eye on. As to what to expect from the episode itself, Episode 116 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "The Champions' Pride! Lance vs. Diantha" and the synopsis for it describes the episode as such:

"[Lance and Diantha] face each other in the second match of the first round! What will the outcome of this fierce fight be...? The second match of the first round of the Masters Tournament is between [Lance], the new Champion of Kanto and Johto, and [Diantha], the Kalos Champion! This battle between two evenly matched Champions is a fierce seesaw with the pride of two Champions that both refuse to yield at full display! Which of them has true command of their thoroughly tempered prowess and exchange of moves...?!"

How do you feel about Lance and Diantha facing off against one another? Who do you think will win the battle and go on to face off with Leon? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!