Pokemon’s Anime Introduces its Own Multiverse

Pokemon Journeys just introduced its own multiverse to the anime with the newest episode! While fans outside of Japan are currently waiting for the next batch of new episodes to release with Netflix, new episodes of the series are airing in Japan on a weekly basis. The series recently kicked off a special two-part event this month to celebrate the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and this has brought back Dawn, Cynthia and the Sinnoh region to the anime following their previous returns to the anime earlier this year. But they came back with a major twist.

The newest episode of the series also brought in the Sinnoh Legendaries Dialga and Palkia, and like how fans have seen them in the past, the two Legendaries kick off a battle that starts tearing apart the fabric of time and space. This creates a series of gates between two different universes where one is completely devoid of Pokemon as time displacement has de-evolved all of them back to their original eggs along with all kinds of other strange twists from another world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The franchise has confirmed the idea of a multiverse in the past with the introduction of space and warp gates throughout later additions of the franchise, but Episode 89 of Pokemon Journeys makes this idea the focal point when Dialga and Palkia begin to do battle. Gates start opening across the Sinnoh region, and Dawn soon comes face to face with an alternate universe version of herself who mistakes Dawn’s Piplup for her own. After heading through a gate herself, Dawn finds this other world has lots of other differences.

There are small differences such as this alternate world Dawn coming in second place in the Sinnoh League rather than entering Pokemon contests, to huge differences such as time moving much differently. It’s soon revealed that it’s due to Dialga distorting time, and with it, has an effect that makes Pokemon forget all of their moves and eventually returns them all back to before Level 1. But this is only the first episode exploring this wild new universe that even includes a new Ash too!

What do you think? Do you think the idea of a mutliverse existing within Pokemon should be expanded on further? What would you want to see from a more fleshed out multiverse for the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!