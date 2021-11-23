Pokemon Cosplay Honors Dawn’s Big Comeback

One awesome Pokemon cosplay is honoring Dawn’s big comeback! Fans of the Sinnoh region have had quite a lot to celebrate recently with not only the releases of the major remakes Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but the Sinnoh region has made some major comebacks in the newest episodes of the Pokemon Journeys anime now airing in Japan. Dawn herself has been at the center of these big comebacks with her first return as part of a two episode event airing earlier this Summer that saw her reunite with Ash Ketchum for a short time.

Dawn will be making her comeback to the anime once more (along with the champion of the Sinnoh region, Cynthia) as part of yet another major special episode event coming this Winter (that will also see the return of Sinnoh legendaries Dialga and Palkia). This is all coinciding with the release of the remakes worldwide, and now Dawn is at the center of yet another major celebration as artist @nymphahri is honoring the major Pokemon heroine and fan favorite companion’s multimedia return with some awesome cosplay on Instagram! It’s already been a big hit with fans, and you can check it out below:

Dawn will be making her return to the anime with a new special episode of Pokemon Journeys airing in Japan on December 3 and December 10, but there has unfortunately yet to be any word on when these episodes will make their way to international territories. You can now catch up to the full slate of Pokemon Journeys and Pokemon Master Journeys now on Netflix. As for whether or not the remakes where successful in capturing the magic of the original for old and new fans alike, ComicBook.com’s Christian Hoffer reviewed Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and a sample of it reads as such:

“Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are good remakes of an inherently flawed Pokemon game. The games lean a little hard into recapturing the experience of the originals, which is a detriment and somewhat negates the fantastic visual and quality-of-life improvements. Honestly, it feels that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are a preemptive olive branch to Pokemon fans ahead of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, in that it provides a decidedly retro experience as an alternative option to what is sure to be the most envelope-pushing Pokemon game made since the franchise launched 25 years ago.”

How are you liking Dawn’s big comeback to the Pokemon anime and video games this year? What would you want to see from Dawn next? Let us know all of your thoughts about Dawn, Ash, and everything Pokemon in the comments!