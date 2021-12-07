The latest season of Pokemon has taken Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, and their new friend Goh into some wild new territory as they attempt to grow stronger as they attempt to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region. With Ash and Goh adding more powerful Pokemon to their rosters, the trainers have run into a strange new problem via the multiverse arriving in the Sinnoh Region, seeing Ketchum running into an alternate version of himself that has more than a few changes from the protagonist of the series that has been running for decades.

In episode 89 of the anime series, multiverse gates have been opening up all across the Sinnoh region, thanks in part to the extraordinary abilities of the Pokemon known as Dialga and its confrontation with another Legendary creature known as Palkia. With all the characters meeting slightly different versions of themselves, with seemingly revised histories, we have yet to see the full breadth of what makes the alternate Ash Ketchum different from the one that we’ve come to know and love over the decades of the series. With the special episodes also giving us alternate takes on Team Rocket’s Jesse and James along with several other trainers, we’re crossing our fingers that we will get the opportunity to dive further into this alternate history at some point in the future.

Twitter User Sr Monte Cristo captured the perfect moment in which Ash Ketchum is face-to-face with his double, making for quite the multiverse moment as the world of Pokemon has seemingly opened up the possibilities as to the realms that it can explore and could potentially introduce other alternate versions of some of our favorite characters:

https://twitter.com/Sr_MonteChristo/status/1467587960757530625?s=20

The Multiverse is a concept that we have been seeing a lot not just in anime, but with the universe of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Expanded Universe, with Spider-Man No Way Home for example bringing in the likes of Green Goblin, Electro, and Doctor Octopus from their respective realities. In the realm of DC, we’ll be seeing the Flash running into the Michael Keaton version of the Dark Knight, proving that there are plenty of mediums that are throwing their weight behind the multiverse and the stories that lie within it.

What did you think of Ash meeting Ash? What other alternate characters do you want to see emerge in the Pokemon universe? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.