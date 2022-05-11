Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases Goh's Next Major Mission

✖

Pokemon Journeys has now made Ash Ketchum one of the top trainers in the world overall, so now it's time to shift the focus back to Goh's end of things as the promo for the next episode of the series is setting the stage for his next major mission to try to get onto the Project Mew team! While Ash has been battling up his way through the World Coronation Series, Goh has been taking on a series of tests together with Ash for the chance to get onto the exploration crew that will seek out his dream Legendary Mew.

With Pokemon Journeys getting ready for its grand climax for both Ash and Goh, on Goh's end of things he's getting closer than ever to actually making it onto the Project Mew team. But like how Ash has been getting through the major challenges in the World Coronation Series, Goh still needs to make his way through a few more tests to qualify for what is coming next. That's what's being teased in the promo for Episode 110 of the anime, and you can check out the preview for the episode below as Goh takes on a whole new group of trainers:

Episode 110 of Pokemon Journeys is titled "The Battle Royal of Betrayal" and the synopsis teases the episode as such, "A new Project Mew mission leads [Ash and Goh] to visit the Sea Mauville in the Hoenn region. This time their mission is a survival game; they'll battle the other challengers inside, with only the last man standing being the winner. [Goh], who brings Inteleon with him, meets his friend [Horace] again but...Which of them will make it through this Battle Royal of schemes and betrayals?"

Much like the synopsis and promo tease, Ash and Goh will be wrapped up in the battles amongst several other trainers also trying to make it onto the Project Mew team. During all of this, Goh reunites with his own rival Horace on the way through and will need to make some quick decisions in order to try and make his way out of this test and onto whatever next major mission he has to take on next.

What do you think? How do you feel about Goh's Project Mew tests so far? Do you think he will make it onto the team at the end of it all? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!