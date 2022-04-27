✖

Pokemon has released the first details for its new anime taking on the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game, now officially titled as Pokemon: Hisuian Snow! It was announced earlier this year that the Pokemon franchise would be expanding with a new web animated series taking on the mysterious Hisuian region from the most recent video game release. While there were very few details about it following that initial announcement, now that Pokemon has set an official release date for the new series they have shared even more about what fans can expect to see from the newest batch of characters and adventures!

Premiering on the official Pokemon YouTube Channel and Pokemon TV, the first episode of Pokemon: Hisuian Snow will be making its debut on May 18th. This will be the first of a three episode series (with release dates for future episodes to be revealed later) and will be a collaborative effort between The Pokemon Company International and prominent animation studio, WIT Studio (which has produced the likes of Ranking of Kings, Attack on Titan and more). Pokemon: Hisuian Snow even dished out some key details in the official press release.

The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon: Hisuian Snow's story as such, "Pokémon: Hisuian Snow is a story that takes place during this ancient age when the relationship between people and Pokémon was very different. Aboard a boat bound for the Hisui region, the protagonist Alec reminisces about the first time his father took him there. Over the span of three episodes, Pokémon: Hisuian Snow will go into detail about Alec's stories from the past." As for the main character, Alec, Pokemon describes him as such:

"Alec is heading to the Hisui region in search of medicinal herbs. He is a mild-mannered young man who is studying to become a doctor. As a child, he once accompanied his father on a visit to the Hisui region. He had an adventurous and mischievous side to him when he was a child." Directed by Ken Yamamoto for WIT Studio, with scripts written by Taku Kishimoto, new characters designed by KURO, and music composed by Conisch, there's a lot to be excited for with this new series!

