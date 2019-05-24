Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution Releases New Clip

Pokemon The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is a retake on the first Pokemon animated feature with a new coat of paint, ie modern computer graphics. Following the story of the Pokemon clone Mewtwo, Ash, Misty, and Brock must fight both the powerful psychic creature as well as the machinations of Team Rocket. Released in 1998, the movie is getting a remake with Evolution this year and a new clip has been released showing off the the computer generated film.

The finale of Mewtwo sees a cornucopia of different Pokemon from the first generation of the pocket monsters assembling to fight their respective clones. Mewtwo himself was a clone, albeit a far different one, from the ancient Pokemon called Mew. While the Pokemon and their clones go to war, the Pokemon trainers are caught in the middle, which is what this recently released clip shows.

Twitter User CanpiaShow broke down the original animated clip next to the released clip from the upcoming cg remake, with nearly the same events taking place in both. While there are some different angles and camera movements shown in the soon to be released film, its clear that the movie is hoping to retain the spirit and structure of the original.

The new clip for Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION (2019) vs. Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back (1998) pic.twitter.com/TV0204oQLz — Canipa (@CanipaShow) May 23, 2019

If you’re a Pokemon fan, you most likely at least have a cursory knowledge of what transpires in Mewtwo Strikes Back and the new film is looking to revisit the events through a new lens. With the film introducing two of the most popular Pokemon in the forms of Mewtwo and Mew, its no surprise that if a remake were to happen of any Pokemon animated feature, it would be this one.

Based on the popularity of this outing, it will be interesting to see whether or not the Pokemon Company decides to do something similar with the other Pokemon animated features under the series’ belt.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12th in Japan. The film is directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There has yet to be an official confirmation as to whether this will be a direct 1:1 CG remake of the franchise’s first film, originally released in 1998 as Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back, but every new look and trailer has strongly implied this so far.

Are you excited for the upcoming Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution movie? What other Pokemon animated features would you like to see remade?