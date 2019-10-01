My Hero Academia Star Daiki Yamashita Comments on New Pokemon Role

With anime, there is usually a lot of crossover between both animators and voice actors sharing creative duties on a number of franchises. Such is the case with the upcoming Pokemon anime, giving the role of Gou to the voice actor who brought the character of Izuku Midoriya to life, My Hero Academia’s number one protagonist. While we don’t know a lot about the character of Gou so far, who will be sharing the spotlight with the tried and true Pokemon trainer Ash Ketchum, Daiki Yamashita gave his thoughts on his upcoming role.

Twitter User Bulbagarden translated Yamashita’s comments on the most popular franchise in the world, Pokemon, and how the series has managed to find its way into his life, specifically one of the most well known pocket monster in the history of both the anime series and the video games:

It’s no surprise that Daiki’s favorite Pokemon is Bulbasaur, especially considering the similar color scheme it has to the costume of Deku from My Hero Academia. Whether this voice actor could have ever imagined that he would be joining the biggest franchise in the world in order to bring one of the new protagonists to life is certainly a question worth asking, especially if it were asked to him when he was yelling “Bulbasaur” as a kid!

Pokemon and the heroes of My Hero Academia do have somewhat similar powers, with their quirks often relying on the elements such as fire, water, air, and a slew of other elements.

It’s clear that Daiki is going to have his work cut out for him this fall as both the fourth season of My Hero Academia and the new Pokemon anime will be making their debuts before the year ends.

