New Pokemon Anime Explores More of Galar’s Culture

One of the main selling points of the recently released Nintendo Switch exclusive pocket monster game, Pokemon Sword And Shield, wasn’t just unleashing a brand new set of creatures to collect in a player’s goal to become one of the best trainers in the virtual world, but also discovering the new region dubbed “Galar”. Taking its cues from locales in the UK, Galar offered players brand new environments, new Pokemon, and some variations of some of their favorite classics. Now, with a new anime series having been released on Youtube, Pokemon: Twilight Wings, the franchise is taking a deeper dive into the brand new locale!

The first episode, of seven planned episodes, shows us a new side of the Galar region through the eyes of the young boy John, currently residing in a hospital due to unknown reasons. With John and his friend revering the current Galar Champion Leon, the boys learn that Chairman Rose will be paying them a visit. With a plan hatched, John hopes to get the chance to see Leon battle live and has to quickly make his way to meet the current Chairman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those without a Nintendo Switch may be looking for ways to learn more about the Galar Region and this anime delivers in showing off more of the environment. Not just by looking into the Pokemon battles of the locale, but also how things operate with travel, medicine, and various other factors, especially in the final minutes of the episode in showing what some of the biggest trainers of the region are up to. This anime definitely works as a great way to explore parts of the world that haven’t been explored in either Pokemon Sword And Shield or the recent season of the main anime to date!

What was your favorite moment of Pokemon: Twilight Wings? What are you hoping to see from the new spin-off anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

If you want to read more on this new miniseries, you can thanks to The Pokemon Company. The brand releases its first synopsis for the series which you can read here: “John is a young boy who’s been hospital-bound from an early age. Ever since he saw his first Pokémon battle on TV, he’s been a big fan of Champion Leon—and he’s dreamed of watching one of Leon’s matches in a stadium. Could a visit from Chairman Rose pave the way for his dreams to come true?”