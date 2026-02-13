Renowned Gintama Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Anime Remake

Based on Hideaki Sorachi’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Gintama is one of the most beloved anime and manga franchises of all time, as fans are always anticipating new anime projects even years after its release. The series is famous for blending its spectacular story with nonsensical comedy and lovable main characters. As a parody, it’s also known for being a love letter to shonen, paying homage to several classic series, which is why it’s incredibly rewarding for veteran fans. The film hit Japanese theaters on February 13th, 2026, as fans await the worldwide premiere. After the film’s release, one of the most renowned voice actors in the industry expressed his support with a message.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The short message reads, “Please be sure to watch it in theaters. I do not appear in it at all.” The message was shared by the official X handle of the anime along with a sketch by Sorachi, which featured an illustration of the author’s avatar standing beside Tsuda. The voice actor played the role of Shijaku in the anime, a minor character who appears in the Silver Soul Arc. Despite not appearing in the latest remake film, Tsuda’s message helps promote the film. Apart from Shijaku, Tsuda is also known for voicing many famous anime characters, including Nanami Kento from Jujutsu Kaisen, Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Nicolas from Gangsta. So far, there have been no updates regarding the film’s release in the U.S., but we can expect a confirmation in a few months.

What Will Happen in Gintama: Yoshiwara in Flames?

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks

The original anime adapted the arc in Episodes 139 to 146, which follows one of the most thrilling plot lines and fights in the entire franchise. The remake film follows the same plot with much better animation and the same voice actors. The arc brings Sakata Gintoki and his friends to Yoshiwara, an underground red-light district governed by shady laws, as the courtesans face constant oppression. A young boy named Seita steals Gintoki’s wallet only to find out it’s empty, and even his own wallet is missing.

After getting caught by them, he confesses he needs money to buy a woman whom he believes to be his mother. Gintoki and the gang decide to help Seita reunite with his mother, but they soon become the target of Tsukuyo, the head of Yoshiwara’s paramilitary force known as Hyakka. As the situation takes an unexpected turn, Kagura’s older brother Kamui arrives at the scene.

Unfortunately, he serves as one of the main antagonists of the arc, working with the corrupt forces behind Yoshiwara to satisfy his lust for power. As the story continues and Gintoki fights against the corrupt forces of the red-light district, the truth behind Seita’s connection to Yoshiwara unfolds. The original series anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu, where you can catch up with the rest of the story, including the Yoshiwara in Flames arc.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!