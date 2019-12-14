New Pokemon Hotel Rooms Arriving This Holiday Season

Pokemon have had a great year, with Pikachu and his friends appearing in one of the most popular video games of the franchise in Pokemon: Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch, as well as a new season of the anime that gives us Ash and his new friend Gou on a brand new adventure across their world. Now, to prep for next year’s Summer Olympics taking place in Japan, one hotel chain has decided to step into the world of battling creatures hiding in Poke-balls and fashion a number of their rooms in order to have their guests believe themselves to be living in the universe of trainers and gym leagues.

SoraNews24 shared the information from the Apartment Hotel Mimaru that is a chain of suites that promise to fashion their rooms into Pokemon themes as part of the festivities that go along with the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, joining many other anime franchises that are also jumping in to be a part of the event!

Pokemon isn’t the only anime series out of Japan to get their hooks into a hotel chain to create rooms that bring patrons into their franchises. Toho’s Godzilla and My Hero Academia are just two examples of Japanese properties that created deals with hotel chains to have rooms of their own.

Japan has numerous anime attractions that have been erected to pay tribute to individual franchises such as Naruto having its own theme park recreating parts of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha and various Gundam statues being built and displayed in some neighborhoods around the country. Needless to say, it’s no surprise to see how big of an influence that anime continues to have on Japan and how the medium has gained such a foothold in the Summer Olympics taking place next year.

Pokemon: The Series is the current anime series for everyone’s favorite pocket monsters, following Ash Ketchum after his tournament win at the Alola League Championships. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.