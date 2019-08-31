Pokemon’s Original Hitmontop Design Flipped Its Anatomy

Some of the only Pokemon that can be considered “human-like” are the fighter class of pocket monsters such as Hitmonlee, Hitmonchamp, and our subject for today: Hitmontop. This Pokemon is unique in that it spins on top of its head in order to deliver some crushing blows against its opponents, arms and legs flying akimbo. Did you know though that the original design for this brawler was going to be very different from the one that we got from this second generation arrival?

Twitter User DrLavaYT shared the original design for Hitmontop that didn’t just display a color swap, but a completely new biology and appearance that was far less humanoid than the current design of this scrapper pocket monster:

Early Hitmontop: In Gold & Silver’s 1997 demo, Hitmontop’s anatomy was upside-down. But in G&S’s release version, he was revised into simply standing on his head. 1. Spaceworld ’97 demo sprite

2. (Recreation by @RacieBeep)

3. Gold release version sprite

4. Gen 2 release artwork pic.twitter.com/0vqm4hR7ln — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) August 29, 2019

As mentioned earlier, Hitmontop appeared in the second generation of Pokemon, hitting the scene after the initial 150 battling creatures. While this fighter hasn’t gotten the most screen time in the Pokemon anime, or the subsequent live action Detective Pikachu feature length film, it did make its first appearance outside of the video game world in the series episode, Pikachu & Pichu. We’ll have to see if the fighting pocket monster manages to re-appear at some point in the future, though with so many Pokemon constantly appearing, its a dog eat dog battle for screen time.

What do you think of the original design for the fighting Pokemon, Hitmontop? Is this pocket monster a regular in your roster? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

