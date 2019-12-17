Pokemon Fans Are Obsessed with Scorbunny’s Anime Debut

Although the new Pokemon anime series is exploring every past region of the franchise thus far, fans were definitely curious to see the anime’s take on the new Galar region from Pokemon Sword and Shield. Now that Ash and new protagonist Go have made their way to the Wild Area in Galar, they have come face to face with some of the new favorites introduced in the newest iteration of the franchise. The first big debut comes from the fire starter of this new generation, Scorbunny, which has made a huge impact on fans so far.

Officially making its debut in Episode 4, but cleans itself of the mud it was covered in, fans got the full scope of Scorbunny’s total cuteness in the latest episode of the series. After meeting Go in the previous episode, Scorbunny actually followed him a long distance in the attempt of becoming Go’s official Pokemon.

These past two episodes have shown so much personality from Scorbunny, and its range of emotions have already crossed a full spectrum. This has made the adorable bunny a huge hit, so read on to find out what fans are saying about Scorbunny’s run in the anime so far and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

scorbunny…..I love u so much 😭⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lfRGB1dGhE — ⚜️mana @ shiny hunting ⚜️ (@mana_chan__) December 15, 2019

WE GOTTA GET OFF THIS TRAIN, SCORBUNNY. pic.twitter.com/oIcJwVgHAD — Tylor (@theSirToasty) December 15, 2019

I already loved Scorbunny but the anime has made them so much more lovable this scene made me wEEP THEY’RE SO HAPPY THIS IS SO GOOD I LOVE THIS SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/POPWcy5YBo — Fyrus (@FyrusYT) December 16, 2019

idc what yall know me for at this point im just a scorbunny stan account pic.twitter.com/CyucG3KgUx — Mafu (@mafudechuu) December 16, 2019

