Pokemon Getting Special Japanese Monorail

With a Hollywood feature film under its belt in Detective Pikachu, an animated movie that retells the first Pokemon film with Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, and a video game being released onto the Nintendo Switch this year, Pokemon is perhaps more popular than its ever been. To add to its repertoire of seemingly endless entries, the long running pocket monster franchise will be getting its own train with the anime’s mascot Pikachu stamped on the side of its very own monorail.

SoraNews24 broke the news that Pokemon would be getting its own train this year connected to Tokyo’s own Haneda Airport:

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Pokémon Monorail set to welcome visitors to Tokyo starting this summer https://t.co/MdM2Ombpkt — SoraNews24 (@RocketNews24En) June 25, 2019

Also featured on the train will be Bulbasaur and Snorlax, with the grass type Pokemon and the sleeping giant being two of the more popular creatures to appear in the franchise. For those worrying that you may not have the opportunity to ride on one of these Poke-trains, don’t worry! The monorails will be in operation with their Pokemon designs until June of 2020, so you’ll have plenty of time to plan your trip.

Pikachu has recently been following Ash Ketchum around in the anime as he attempts to win the championship at the Alola League tournament, with the tropical island region finally giving Ketchum what may seem to be his first win. Though there have been hints that Ketchum may indeed take the win during this tournament, the aspiring world’s greatest trainer may still have a long way to go until he reaches his goal.

These trains may also manage to take some of the spotlight from the recent controversy surrounding Pokemon’s upcoming video game: Sword and Shield. While the game itself is widely anticipated as part of the Nintendo Switch, fans were heartbroken to see that some of their favorite Pokemon couldn’t be transfered to this new game from their Pokedexs. Though the creators responded, some fans are still depressed over the news.

We’ll keep you posted on any Pokemon train related news here at Comicbook.com, and with there being so many different variations of the pocket monsters out there, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some form of “Pokemon Train” creature emerging from the depths.

What do you think of these Pokemon trains rolling your way out of Japan? What other Pokemon would you like to see displayed on their very own monorails? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Monorails! Monorails! Monoraaaiiiillllssss!