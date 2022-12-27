Pokemon: What Happens To Team Rocket Now?

For as long as Ash Ketchum has been the protagonist of the Pokemon anime, he has been hounded by Jesse, James, and Meowth of Team Rocket. Following the shocking news that Ketchum and Pikachu will be exiting their roles as the stars of the show, as two new trainers, Liko and Roy, will be taking the reins, the question now has been presented as to the future status of Team Rocket and whether the trio will continue to be the main antagonists of the series, or if they will be joining Ash and Pikachu in their departure.

To start, there are many members that makeup Team Rocket that have been introduced over the years, showing how the organization has grown over the years and continues to work under the watchful eye of the criminal enterprise's leader, Giovanni. While Jesse, James, and Meowth have never been successful at permanently stealing Ash's Pokemon, they were given a major power-up in the latest season, as Pokemon Journeys gave them technology that granted them the ability to call powerful pocket monsters to their side. While the trio might be leaving the series with Ash, it is possible that new members will hound Liko and Roy on their new journeys.

Team Rocket Blasting Off Again

One major rumor that has been permeating the consciousness of Pokemon anime fans has been the idea that Liko might in fact be Ash Ketchum's daughter, meaning that we would see much older versions of Jesse, James, and Meowth should they return to the anime series. If Liko was related to Ketchum, the anime adaptation might also take the opportunity to introduce the offspring of Jesse and James, keeping the Team Rocket machinations in the family.

Of course, there is also the possibility that entirely new villains will take the reins of Team Rocket's villainy, as there have been plenty of criminal organizations introduced over the years in both the anime and the games. Antagonists from the likes of Team Magma, Team Galactic, Team Aqua, Team Plasma, Team Flare, and Team Skull could all be worthy additions to the anime adaptation should they have a trio of bandits looking to swipe pocket monsters for themselves as well.

Regardless of whether Team Rocket returns, they certainly have had a great run in the anime series and their twenty-plus years of villainy can't be ignored.

