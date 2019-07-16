This Artwork Imagines The Legend Of Zelda’s Perfect Pokemon

When it comes to Pokemon, the franchise has welcomed hundreds of impressive monsters to the fold. To date, more than 800 Pokemon are considered part of the PokeDex family, and signs point to even more being added. With so many around, it is easy for fans to find the Pokemon which best suits them, and that goes for everyone.

And yes, that includes some Nintendo icons like Link. Even the savior of Hyrule can find a Pokemon who suits him, and a new piece of artwork has shown why.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, an artist known as AatroxTheTormentor posted a piece which blends together Pokemon with The Legend of Zelda. You can find the impressive piece below, but don’t be too surprised when you walk away wanting to catch the pocket monster too!

As you can see, the Pokemon in question is Aegislash. This Steel-Ghost Pokemon is given the perfect makeover for any Hyrule hero, and it does so thanks to its so-called Master Form. This special makeover turns the popular Pokemon into the Master Sword, and that is made obvious thanks to its blue-and-gold color scheme.

Of course, the look is completed with a certain shield. Aegislash’s regular shield is replaced with the classic shield Link wields in-game, and fans are loving how its golden Triforce ties into the Master Form’s overall aesthetic.

While this color option may not exist for Aegislash in the anime or video games, fans admit this Pokemon would be perfect for Link. If the fabled Hyrule warrior were to ever travel to the Kalos region, there is little doubt Link wouldn’t grab the nearest Honedge he found to evolve up into his ultimate partner.

So, which Pokemon do you think would suit, say, Zelda best? Or maybe Tingle? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!