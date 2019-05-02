Couple Creates Amazing Pokemon-Themed Wedding Invitations

Reddit user “chr15c” went viral on the official Pokemon Reddit recently when they posted their upcoming wedding invitations, which ws themed to look straight out of the original Pokemon Red and Blue versions.

The front of the invitation shows Red ready to battle a pair of trainers, only instead of wanting to battle the text box reads “Engaged couple [redacted] & [redacted] would like you to attend their wedding!”

Inside the invitation is a Pokedex entry on their wedding ring, filled with information on the upcoming ceremony. The RSVP page features the character sprites from Pokemon Fire Red/Leaf Green and Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire, surrounded by the Gen 1 icon for bird Pokemon.

By Thursday the post had more than ten thousand upvotes on Reddit. Naturally, the comment section had plenty of jokes.

“How confused were the old people?” one commenter asked.

“Engaged Couple used Invitation! It missed! You then realize you weren’t invited! Yellow used Cry!” another wrote.

One commenter asked if the entire wedding also was Pokemon themed, which got a response from the couple.

“Just the cards,” the Reddit account answered. “We will have nerdy things sprinkled here and there, but the overall wedding will be relatively traditional. We’ve seen what a Pokemon Wedding (linking to a wedding video from 2016) looks like and want no part of it.”

Elsewhere in the world of Pokemon, the action comedy film Detective Pikachu hits theaters in the United States on May 10. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith, the synopsis for the film reads, “Ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son, Tim, to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth Detective Pikachu. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces to unravel the tangled mystery.”

