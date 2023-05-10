Pokemon Ultimate Journeys Adding Ash's Biggest Moment to Netflix Next Month

pokemNetflix has announced that more episodes of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys are coming to Netflix next month, which include Ash's climactic battles in the World Coronation Series. The third batch of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys episodes will be added to Netflix on June 23rd, giving US Pokemon fans their first official look at Ash's ultimate victory. The Pokemon Company also confirmed that Ash's send-off episodes will also be coming to the US in the future, although no timing or platform were announced.

A new trailer for the series can also be found below:

This batch of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys episodes will see Ash take on multiple champions of various regions as he aims to dethrone Leon of the Kalos region. The Pokemon Company spoiled the conclusion of the tournament (which has already aired in Japan), with Ash and his Pikachu defeating Leon and his Charizard in the finale of the series and Ash being crowned the top Pokemon trainer in the world. Ash was subsequently written out of the Pokemon anime series, with a new Pokemon Horizons anime exploring a new set of characters with no connection to Ash whatsoever. It's unclear whether Ash will ever return to the Pokemon anime, although it seems like The Pokemon Company is content to let a new batch of characters take the spotlight for the first time in 25 years.

Over on Twitter, Ash's English voice actor Sarah Natochenny commented on the upcoming release, stating that she put her "entire heart" into these episodes when Ash finally achieves his dream of becoming a top trainer.

✨FINALLY!✨I voice Ash Ketchum & Roserade in these final battles of the Masters Eight Tournament. Part 3 of Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys is coming to @netflix on 6/23!! My whole heart is in these episodes 🥹🥰🫶 @Lisalisejam @iyunohq @Pokemon #pikachu #charizard #gengar 💞🐐 pic.twitter.com/Lu2U1Ul9e9 — Sarah Natochenny 🥸 (@sarahnatochenny) May 10, 2023

Get ready for lots of tears and triumph when the new episodes of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys debuts on Netflix on June 23rd.