Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reunion: Everything to Know About Once & Always

Once a Ranger, always a Ranger. It's Morphin Time in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a scripted 30th-anniversary team-up special reuniting OG Black Ranger Zack Taylor (Walter Emanuel Jones) and Blue Ranger Billy Cranston (David Yost). Years after original Yellow Ranger Trini Kwan (the late Thuy Trang) dies in battle at the hands of the evil sorceress Rita Repulsa (voiced by returning Mighty Morphin star Barbara Goodson), the first generation of Rangers teams with successor Rangers Rocky DeSantos (Steve Cardenas), Katherine "Kat" Hillard (Catherine Sutherland), Aisha Campbell (Karan Ashley), and Adam Park (Johnny Yong Bosch) to once again face off against the team's oldest archnemesis.

Below, find out how to watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always and everything else you need to know about the reunion special.

Where to Watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Release Date and Time



Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres Wednesday, April 19th, only on Netflix. The Netflix Original movie will be available to stream starting at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Cast

The new Power Rangers movie cast includes Walter Emanuel Jones as Black Ranger Zack Taylor and David Yost as Blue Ranger Billy Cranston, reprising their original roles from 1993's Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Other returning Rangers are Catherine Sutherland as Pink Ranger Katherine "Kat" Hillard, Steve Cardenas as Red Ranger Rocky DeSantos, Johnny Yong Bosch as Black Ranger Adam Park, and Karan Ashley as Yellow Ranger Aisha Campbell.

Barbara Goodson and Richard Horvitz reprise their original roles as Rita Repulsa (now Robo Rita) and robotic Ranger assistant Alpha 5, respectively. Rounding out the cast is Charlie Kersh as Minh Kwan, the teenage daughter of original Yellow Ranger Trini.

(Photo: Netflix)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: New Movie Synopsis



The new logline states: "In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, 30 years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Is Tommy In Power Rangers: Once & Always?



According to Netflix, the special "pays tribute to both Trang and Jason David Frank, the late actor behind renowned Ranger Tommy Oliver." As seen in the full trailer, the (helmeted) Yellow and Green Rangers appear in a flashback sequence revealing Trini's death.

Is Amy Jo Johnson the Pink Ranger in Power Rangers: Once & Always?



Kimberly Hart actor Amy Jo Johnson tweeted that she "never said no" to returning as the original Pink Ranger, adding: "I just didn't say yes to what was offered." In a subsequent tweet, Johnson explained, "Please stop saying I didn't do reunion because of money. Simply not true. Maybe I just didn't want to wear spandex in my 50s ... JDF and I both chose not to for our own reasons." Johnson clarified the New Zealand-shot special was filmed before Frank's death in November 2022 at the age of 49.

Watch Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Trailer

