Power Rangers Star Amy Jo Johnson Is Writing a New Comic Book Series

BOOM! Studios is currently in the midst of an ultra-successful Kickstarter campaign for the Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Comic Book Celebration, and after raising $250,000, BOOM was true to their word and revealed a new comic series. That would be big news unto itself, but the revelation that writer, director, and original Pink Ranger Amy Jo Johnson is writing that comic series is easily the one that has people buzzing (via Variety). The new series will debut next year, and Johnson’s partner Matt Hotson will be co-writing it. Johnson came up with the idea back in 2020, and now it will be an official part of the Power Rangers comics.

“I was daydreaming about it and mentioned it to my boyfriend, Matt. He said, ‘Why don’t you try to write it as a comic book?’” Johnson said. “We had all the time on our hands, so we daydreamed up this entire comic book series knowing the 30th anniversary was coming.”It has been so hard to sit on this and not talk about it for a year – three, really.”

Johnson promises that the series will be “different” from the original “in the sense that it’s my version.” Johnson also reveals she went back and watched the original Mighty Morphin Power Ranger episodes for the first time. “I honestly had never watched [‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’],” Johnson said.

Hopefully, we’ll get more details on her new series soon, like what exact time frame it will take place in, the artist for the series, and more. In the meantime though there’s plenty to pay attention to as far as the 30th Anniversary, including the Once & Always Netflix special that reunites some of the original Rangers. Fans were a bit disappointed that Johnson wasn’t part of that, and she addressed the reason why on social media, though she added a bit of context to that here.

“There were a bunch of different factors that came into play. One of them [being] I was working on other projects, and I also have a 14-year-old… I stopped acting and switched my focus to writing [and] directing almost 10 years ago. I can give you a list of excuses,” Johnson said. “It just didn’t even occur to me [to join the reunion] because I was so focused on this comic book and telling this story.”

As for the new comic series, Johnson is excited for fans to see what they’ve been working on. “This is my thank you, this is my love letter to the fans,” Johnson said. “It’s just been incredible to have these kids who are now adults support me through all of [my career] changes.”

Johnson has been busy working on other projects, including directing an episode of Superman & Lois. We had a chance to speak with Johnson when that episode aired, and if the opportunity comes to do more in that world, she is without a doubt up for it.

“Oh, absolutely. I would go back in a heartbeat,” Johnson said. “Everybody was so generous, so helpful, so talented. Honestly, I told my boyfriend in the middle of it, because it was a monster, it’s a big show to go in there and direct and figure out how you want to shoot it. And I said, this is going to sound strange, but it felt a bit like driving this giant tractor that just drove really well. Everybody was so good at their jobs. It was just such a well-oiled machine, and I get to just get in on this big tractor and just go driving it for a couple of weeks. It was so fun.”

Are you excited for the new series?