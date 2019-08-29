Win Free Movie Tickets to See Promare in Theaters

The studio behind Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill is ready to excite fans with an all-new project. Studio Trigger saw its latest film Promare debut in Japan this year, and GKIDS Films is bringing the title to the U.S. for a short theatrical run. Now, you can find which theaters near you are going to host a screening and sign up to win free tickets to see Promare all through ComicBook.com.

In partnership with GKIDS Films, we are running a free giveaway for fans to catch Promare on the big screen. Not only will the winner get a pair of tickets, but there will be merchandise and a signed poster thrown in too. You can enter the giveaway through the embed below or via the link here.

Promare will be screened in theaters on September 17 and 19. The first date will show the dubbed version while the last focuses on the subbed. You can look up theaters participating in the Promare screening through GKIDS here, and the official synopsis of the Studio Trigger delight can be read below:

“The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series KILL la KILL and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (GURREN LAGANN, KILL la KILL), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works.

Thirty years has passed since the appearance of the Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish begins.”

