Psi Cops U.S. Adult Swim Release Date Announced

Adult Swim is stacking up the Summer as Psi Cops has announced it will be making its official debut in the United States very soon! Adult Swim has been firing on all cylinders this year so far as each new series has been a hit with fans, and now fans in the United States will finally get their chance to check out an animated series that's been a big hit in Canada for the past year. Psi Cops is an original animated series that debuted with Adult Swim Canada last Summer (their very first), and now Adult Swim has announced that the series will be getting its United States premiere this July.

Psi Cops will be making its Adult Swim premiere in the United States on Sunday, July 7th at midnight ET/PT. The quarter-hour animated comedy will be slotting right into the Sunday evening shenanigans and currently has 24 episodes under its belt as of the first season of the series. To get the first look at what to expect from the Adult Swim animated original, you can check out the special preview clip for Psi Cops in the video above along with the first key visual for the series below.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

What Is Psi Cops?

Psi Cops was created by and stars Bart Batchelor and Chris Nielsen as Kydd and Felixx (Batchelor and Nielson, respectively) who are described as a duo who "join a rag-tag group of experts at the secret agency Psi Cops to investigate alleged sightings of aliens, ghosts, demons, and other hocus-pocus nonsense." Batchelor and Nielson serve as executive producers for the animated series alongside Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead) Chris Ferguson (Little Fish), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (The Bikeriders), David Alpert (Invincible, The Walking Dead), and Catherine Winder (Invincible, Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

The series was originally commissioned by Corus Entertainment, produced by Wind Sun Sky Entertainment and Oddfellows Labs, and is distributed by Skybound Galactic, a division of Skybound Entertainment. They further hype up Psi Cops as such, "Witches, swamp hillbillies, and snake gods. What do these all have in common? Fancy hats! Well yes, but alongside aliens and old men, voodoo dolls and the ever-important debate of hamburgers vs. tacos, you'll find them in Adult Swim Canada's first original animated series, Psi Cops."

With the series already finding success in Canada, it's about to reach a whole new audience!