Smiling Friends Season 2 Dominates Max's Top TV Shows Ranks

Smiling Friends is back in action with Season 2 of the animated series, and the Adult Swim original has taken the top spot on Max's Top TV Shows chart with its latest episodes! Smiling Friends was one of the most anticipated returns of the year for Adult Swim fans, and this was proven following the debut of the new episodes earlier this Spring. Each new episode of the season thus far has gone viral in one way or another, and it seems that this has further fueled both older and newer fans to check out the series as it airs.

Smiling Friends Season 2's new episodes hit Max the day after their initial broadcast with Adult Swim, and it seems like the new series is taking over as it has reached the number one spot on Max's Top TV Shows list over the likes of recently premieres hits like The Jinx Part Two, Hacks Season 3, Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and more. Smiling Friends co-creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel celebrated the news with a special sketch you can check out below.

smiling friends just hit #1 on @StreamOnMax! thank you to our incredible hardworking team and everyone for watching our silly little cartoon



-michael & zach pic.twitter.com/WxAy6kdduF — Smiling Friends (@SmilingFriends) May 29, 2024

How to Watch Smiling Friends Season 2

New episodes of Smiling Friends Season 2 premiere with Adult Swim on Sunday evenings at midnight. If you wanted to go back and check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, along with the first four episodes of the newest season so far you might have missed, you can find all currently available episodes (and "Go to Brazil" special released in between seasons) now streaming with Max (with the first season also available on Blu-ray).

As for what could be coming our way in the next season of the animated fan favorite, Adult Swim teases what to expect from Smiling Friends Season 2 as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."

The series has been such a standout for Adult Swim that it was also announced that Smiling Friends will be submitted for competition as part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival later this Summer as well. Co-creators Cusack and Hadel will be in attendance in a panel along with Unicorn: Warriors Eternal creator Genndy Tartakovsky teasing world premieres and first looks at new Adult Swim projects.