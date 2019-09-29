Psycho-Pass Season 3 Reveals Trailer, Episode Order

The Fall anime season is one of major returns as several fan-favorite franchises will be getting new seasonal entries or sequels. One of those leading the pack is Psycho-Pass, which is releasing its third season shortly after the anime made its official comeback in Japan with a revival film trilogy earlier this year. Releasing under the title of Psycho-Pass 3, the third season of the series will premiere on October 24th on Amazon Prime Video. To celebrate this upcoming premiere, the official website for the series debuted a new trailer packed full of teases of what’s to come.

Along with the release of a new poster for the season, the website also confirmed that Season 3 of the series will surprisingly run for only 8 episodes. There’s no need to worry about this seemingly low episode order as each episode is expected to last an hour each.

This means that the third season of the series is currently scheduled for the equivalent of about 16 episodes or so of a normal length series, so fans are going to have quite a bit to chew on before the third season comes to an end. The third season of the series will feature director Naoyoshi Shiotani, who’s returning from the first two seasons of the series (but apparently not the recently released film trilogy) for Production I.G.

Katekyo Hitman Reborn! creator Akira Amano will be returning to design the characters for the new season as well. Who-ya Extended has been confirmed to perform the new opening theme, “Q-vism,” and Co shu Nie will be performing the ending theme song, “bullet.”

The cast for the third season includes Yuki Kaji as Arata Shindo, Yuichi Nakamura as Kei Mikhail Ignatov, Takahiro Sakurai as Sho Honakawa, Akio Ohtsuka as Temma Todoroki, Junichi Suwabe as Kazumichi Irie, Kaori Nazuka as Mao Kisaragi, Ayane Sakura as Mika Shimotsuki, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Shion Karanomori.

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, films, and video games.