10 Best Shonen Jump Manga of All Time, Ranked

Weekly Shonen Jump has produced some of the best manga series the medium has to offer, as well as some of the most popular stories that broke generational barriers and continue to influence us today. While the magazine’s main sell is definitely battle shonen, it has way more to offer and many genres, such as sports, romance, and drama. While some, like D.Gray-man, have migrated to other Shueisha publications, or others, like Shaman King, have even moved to rival publications, once a series bears the Shonen Jump name, it’s undeniable the weight they thus carry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shonen Jump manga, especially its longest-serving bestsellers, have a way of drawing more readers to seek out the best the magazine has to offer. This can include classic discussions on the Shonen Big Three, the generations that preceded them and followed them, or just how varied and diverse the offerings of the magazine can be. With more and more manga debuting in Jump and fans being spoiled for choice, these 10 manga have established themselves in the annals of history as some of the best in the magazine.

10) Bleach

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Kurosaki Ichigo, a high school student, has always been different: he can see ghosts. His life takes a drastic turn when a violent spirit called a Hollow attacks him and his sisters. They’re saved by a Shinigami named Rukia Kuchiki, who guides good spirits to the afterlife and purifies Hollows. Injured in battle, Rukia transfers her powers to Ichigo, making him a substitute Shinigami. Now, Ichigo must train and protect the balance between the living and the dead.

The series is not only very entertaining and high energy but also deeply profound and communicates its themes and messages brilliantly. The weaving of poetry and philosophy into the characterisation makes it stand out in the landscape, and while Bleach can certainly lose its footing at times, it is still a very competently written manga that is elevated even higher with Tite Kubo’s mastery of the manga medium.

9) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

A multi-generational tale of a family of wild youngsters, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is an eccentric and unique manga that goes through different main characters who are of the Joestar lineage, and the series is currently on its ninth, Jodio Joestar. Kickstarted by the evil and petty Dio Brando, who later becomes an immortal vampire, this manga goes through so many plotlines and environments to result in one of the coolest stories out there.

Between the gorgeous art style that defines the story, the wacky and incredibly creative powers and fights, and the beautiful designs, Araki’s magnum opus is a classic, and for good reason. While the best of the franchise does occur in JoJolion and Steel Ball Run, after the manga left Shonen Jump, the first 6 parts are still a cut above most of the magazine’s series and deserve all the praise for being incredibly entertaining and influential. This is especially the case when you remember that Golden Wind and Diamond Is Unbreakable ran during JoJo’s Weekly Shonen Jump days before joining Ultra Jump’s seinen lineup.

8) Jujutsu Kaisen

A recent hit that has absolutely dominated the manga world, Jujutsu Kaisen focuses on Yuji Itadori, who excels at track and field, but he’s not interested in competitive sports. Instead, he spends his time in the Occult Research Club for fun. However, things take a serious turn when a real cursed spirit appears at school. Before his grandfather dies, Yuji promises to live a life helping others so he won’t die alone like him. Soon after, he meets Megumi Fushiguro, a jujutsu sorcerer trying to recover a cursed object. When Yuji’s friends accidentally release the curse, Yuji swallows the object, gaining its power and becoming entangled in the world of jujutsu sorcerers and deadly curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen is without a doubt one of the best action manga penned, and it almost never fails to meet the hype when it comes to fights. Outside of that, the story’s rich dialogue and prose are one to behold, and its complex tackling of philosophical themes makes it such an interesting series in the shonen landscape. While it certainly has its flaws, its pros massively outweigh the cons, and it is one of those series that just gets better the more times you revisit it.

7) One Piece

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

One of the longest-running manga, One Piece, follows the story of a young and charming boy called Monkey D. Luffy who aspires to stand at the pinnacle of the pirate world and hold the title of Pirate King. As he goes around the world gathering a crew and seeks the most outlandish of adventures, the behemoth of a story takes readers to scenarios only possible in dreams in one of the most legendary tales in manga.

Yeah, One Piece has intricate worldbuilding, exciting plot and unique character designs going for it, but the bread and butter of the series that immortalised it is its mastery of emotions and how effortlessly it commands a reader’s feelings. It has some of the most gut-wrenching and also some of the happiest moments one can think of, and this aspect is yet to fade or diminish 25 years later. With Elbaf and the Final Saga still going strong, there is no better time to be a One Piece fan.

6) Slam Dunk

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

A cultural phenomenon, Slam Dunk centers around Hanamichi Sakuragi, a former troublemaker known for his quick temper and numerous rejections by girls; fifty times, to be precise. When he encounters Haruko Akagi, who sees his potential, he falls for her. She motivates him to join the Shohoku High basketball team, recognising his athletic talent. Initially hesitant because of his inexperience and resentment towards basketball, Hanamichi ultimately decides to join in order to win Haruko’s admiration. Together with rivals and teammates such as Kaede Rukawa, Hisashi Mitsui, and Ryota Miyagi, Hanamichi contributes to transforming Shohoku from underdogs into contenders for the national championship and, in the process, grows to genuinely love the sport and everything it offers.

A zeitgeist and one of the most influential manga of all time, Slam Dunk was instrumental in the golden age of Shonen Jump, and its effects are still being felt today. With artwork from the legendary Takehiko Inoue (Vagabond, REAL), it is truly an inspiring story about finding your passion and just working at it. It is a great start for anyone interested in sports manga and the classics, as it will surely leave the reader more than satisfied with all that it offers.

5) Rookies

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Rookies focuses on Koichi Kawato, an unseasoned teacher assigned to lead a high school baseball team comprised of troublemakers. Although the students are initially skeptical and try to intimidate him, Kawato remains committed and motivates them to chase their aspirations. Determined not to quit, he instills hope in the troubled boys with his unshakeable faith in their abilities. Over time, they unite as a team, putting in hard work and concentrating on a shared objective: qualifying for the esteemed Koshien Spring baseball tournament.

An underrated gem from the creator of Rokudenashi Blues, Rookies is an incredible coming-of-age story that focuses on a violent and passionate teacher’s mission to help his students. The sport aspect is invigorating, the character interactions are heartwarming and beautiful, and Masanori Yuasa’s art is as brilliant as ever. It is simply a high-quality and consistent manga that is sure to touch anyone, and it really deserves more credit.

4) Rurouni Kenshin

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Rurouni Kenshin tells the story of Himura Kenshin, a past assassin seeking atonement in Meiji-era Japan. He pledges to never kill again and roams as a rurouni (wandering swordsman). Kenshin aids others while facing enemies from his past, including dangerous adversaries who challenge his principles. He develops bonds with Kaoru, Yahiko, and Sano, creating a new life while grappling with the burden of his former self. As the conflicts intensify, Kenshin must balance his vow of non-violence with the necessity to shield those he cares for.

A classic in the samurai genre, Rurouni Kenshin is one of the best redemption stories, with Kenshin’s journey of atonement being executed incredibly well. With its emotionally resonant main plot point, coupled with the well-choreographed sword action and historically accurate depiction of the Bakumatsu period, it is no wonder the series is still as highly acclaimed 30 years later and a source of reference for many mangaka. Rurouni Kenshin deserves its roses, but its creator, however, is far from a role model to mangaka due to his particular offenses nobody should ever forget.

3) Haikyuu!!

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Haikyuu!! follows Shoyo Hinata, a passionate teenager motivated by the Little Giant, a star high school volleyball player who also happens to be short, just like him. He becomes a member of the Karasuno High volleyball team, where he meets Tobio Kageyama, a rival who thrashed him in his first game of Junior High volleyball. Together, they work to restore Karasuno’s past glory, competing against strong rival schools in both regional and national tournaments.

One of the best sports manga has to offer, Haikyuu!! is an emotional catharsis that not only entertains but also inspires readers to soar high and better themselves. The themes of the pursuit of your dreams, friendship, and humility are seeped deep into the story and are executed so unbelievably well. The character interactions, realistic depiction of the sport, and out-of-this-world art, Haikyuu!! It is an excellent manga through and through, and is one of those manga that one can hardly find naysayers for.

2) Naruto

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Naruto tells the story of the titular character, a young ninja who is shunned by his village for containing the Nine-Tails, a fierce fox demon. Eager to gain recognition and become Hokage, he dedicates himself to training, cultivates friendships with Sasuke and Sakura, and faces the harsh truths of being a ninja. Spurred by his goal as a shinobi, his desire to protect his friends, and the imminent threat of a looming dark organisation, the epic series is a classic that still lives on in the hearts of fans.

Very easily one of the best action manga out there, Naruto is timeless and has so much to offer for everyone. Between the massive side cast that is sure to enthral fans, the unrelenting pace that will never leave you bored, or the beautifully emotional beats that cemented this story as one for the ages, Naruto is a great manga for anyone, no matter how much or how little you may have read.

1) Hunter x Hunter

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Hunter x Hunter centers on Gon Freecss, a young boy who learns that his father, Ging, is a renowned Hunter, a title given to those who explore perilous, uncharted lands. Eager to find his father, Gon participates in the Hunter Exam, where he meets friends such as Killua, Leorio, and Kurapika. As they develop and confront numerous challenges, they reveal secrets, fight formidable foes, and delve into the enigmas of the Hunter world, all while Gon’s journey to reconnect with his father propels him onward.

Despite suffering many hiatuses over the years that keep fans hungry for more, Hunter x Hunter has never once lost steam or quality. In fact, it has only gotten better and better, both in storytelling and artistically. With the Chimera Ant arc only proving just why this manga towers above all, Togashi is breaking new ground with the current Succession War arc, which is unlike anything seen before in Shonen manga. Yoshihiro Togashi’s masterpiece isn’t just Shonen Jump’s best manga, but also one of the best the medium has to offer.