‘Radiant’ Teases New Footage Reel, Release Window

One of the more intriguing anime properties coming this year is an adaptation of the French manga series, Radiant, which has made many waves in Japan for being one of the first outside region manga series to hit it big over there.

So big in fact that the series is even getting an anime adaptation, and it will be releasing more in-progress footage for fans to drool over soon.

Radiant released its first official teaser a few weeks ago when NHK and Studio Lerch announced that the anime series would be coming later this year. To further tease the series, the anime will give a work-in-progress presentation at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in France this June.

Since this is such a mysterious project for fans in the West, surely fans can’t wait to see more of this series as soon as possible.

The Radiant anime series will be directed by Seiji Kishi for Studio Lerch, series composition will be handled by Makoto Uezu, character designs will be taken care of by Nozomi Kawano, and the music for the series will be overseen by Masato Koda. The currently announced voice cast for the series includes Yumiri Hanamori, Aoi Yuuki, Shintarou Oohata, and Romi Park in unconfirmed roles.

Studio Lerche will adapt the series into an anime project with a planned release later this year. There are currently 8 volumes of the series currently available in France, with six months to a year between each one. For those unfamiliar with Radiant, the groundbreaking French manga by Tony Valente is described as such:

“Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an “infected,” one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.”