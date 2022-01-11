Ranking of Kings Shares Gorgeous New Opening: Watch

Ranking of Kings has revealed a stunning new opening theme sequence with the premiere of its new episodes! 2021 had its fair share of great and notable anime releases, and this was especially true for the Fall 2021 schedule. There were so many new releases packed into that year’s final months that some of the bigger ones had unfortunately slipped through the cracks. Luckily, many of these series will be getting a second chance to make an impression with fans as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule. Leading the charge for these dark horse picks is Ranking of Kings.

Ranking of Kings is now airing in the Winter 2022 schedule as it kicks off its second cour of episodes for its debut anime season. This started a whole new arc featuring tons of intense new challenges for Prince Bojji and the others, and it’s reflective of just how much the young prince has been through already. Together with these new episodes is a brand new opening theme sequence as well with the new opening titled “Hadaka no Yusha” (Naked Hero) as performed by Vaundy. Check it out in full below:

https://youtu.be/-2wdRCCMHK8

Ranking of Kings is expanding as part of the Winter 2022 schedule as well. The series was formerly only available to stream with Funimation, but as of this year, the series can now be found streaming on Crunchyroll as well. Yousuke Hatta returns from the first cour to direct the new episodes for WIT Studio, and Koji Yusa joins the cast as the voice behind Ogun. If you wanted to check out Ranking of Kings for yourself, you can now find the first cour of episodes and the new releases with Crunchyroll and Funimation. The series is described as such:

“How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings. The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven. But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can’t even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji’s life takes a dramatic turn…”

