New Ranma 1/2 Anime Announced

It has been a hot minute since the world last saw Ranma 1/2 take to the screen, but that is about to change. After all, the hit series by Rumiko Takahashi is gearing up for another anime run. A new Ranma 1/2 anime was announced today in the wake of Urusei Yatsura's finale, and fans are ready to see the adventure rom-com come to life.

As you can see below, a teaser trailer for Ranma 1/2 was released today as Takahashi's team confirmed a revival is in the works. So far, we know very little about the new project, but this revival may very well follow in the footsteps of Urusei Yatsura. After all, the latter series was treated to an anime reboot back in 2022. The series came to life 41 years after the first Urusei Yatsura anime debuted, and the revival became a quick hit.

Now, all eyes are on Ranma 1/2 as its new anime gets down to business. For those unfamiliar with the classic series, Takahashi began work on Ranma 1/2 in 1987, and the martial arts series ended in March 1996. Thanks to Studio Dean, Ranma 1/2 was given an anime run from 1989 to 1992. Since then, the series has kept quiet save for a live-action TV special which launched in 2011.

It has been a long wait for Ranma 1/2 to return to the screen, but at last, work is on the way. If you are not familiar with Takahashi's hit manga, you can find it in English courtesy of Viz Media. So for more info on Ranma 1/2, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"One day, teenaged martial artist Ranma Saotome went on a training mission with his father and ended up taking a dive into some cursed springs at a legendary training ground in China. Now, every time he's splashed with cold water, he changes into a girl. His father, Genma, changes into a panda! What's a half-guy, half-girl to do?"

