Re:Zero Memory Snow OVA Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is gearing up to finally release its long awaited second season as part of the Spring 2020 anime season this April, and as a special way to get fans up to speed (and allow new fans another point of entry) the first season of the series has been re-airing in Japan with a special director’s cut edition that edits each episode into hour long chunks. As part of these special airings, fans also got a broadcast of Re:Zero’s first theatrical OVA anime special, Memory Snow, too.

Luckily for fans outside of Japan, Crunchyroll has confirmed they are now streaming the new OVA special Memory Snow alongside new episodes of the first season’s director’s cut. The episode is an hour long in total, so it’s quite a hefty new release on top of the weekly offerings already streaming too!

Don’t forget the first OVA “Memory Snow” is now on Crunchyroll pic.twitter.com/vfyGLHHlkA — Re:ZERO (@ReZero_En) February 20, 2020

Originally opening in Japanese theaters for a limited time back in 2018, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow is officially described as such, “Subaru and friends defeat the Demon Beast Wolgarm, the source of the curse, and save the children of Irlam village. The characters finally get a moment of peace, and Subaru goes on a certain secret mission that he must not let anyone find out about. However, even though Subaru is wearing a disguise, Petra and other children of the village immediately figure out who he is. Now that his mission was exposed within five seconds of it starting, what will happen with Subaru’s “date course” with Emilia?”

There was a second OVA released in theaters last year focusing on Emilia and Puck’s first meeting, Frozen Bonds, but there’s currently no word as to when we’ll see that OVA on Crunchyroll. But considering that this first OVA is now streaming, chances are pretty good! If you’re still hankering for more or Re:Zero after the director’s cut and Memory Snow, you can also find Subaru and the gang in Isekai Quartet‘s second season.

There’s quite a bit to dig into for Re:Zero fans, so are you all up to date and waiting for Re:Zero Season 2? Have you seen the OVA yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!