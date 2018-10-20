‘Re:Zero’ OVA Shares New Trailer

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- fans are still waiting to see if the series will ever get a second season, especially given where the first season ends, but until then the series is continuing with a few OVA specials.

While the second OVA has already been announced, the first OVA, Memory Snow, has revealed new footage in the form of a new trailer showcasing what it has to offer.

It seems the gang is in quite a hilarious predicament as a freeze washes over the castle and Subaru is trying his best to figure out exactly why it’s happening along with the help of fan favorites Rem, Ram, and Emilia. Rem fans will especially appreciate her brief dog eared transformation, especially that one fan who’s spent 3 million yen in tribute to her.

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow opened for a limited time in Japanese theaters earlier this month, and is described as such:

“Subaru and friends defeat the Demon Beast Wolgarm, the source of the curse, and save the children of Irlam village. The characters finally get a moment of peace, and Subaru goes on a certain secret mission that he must not let anyone find out about. However, even though Subaru is wearing a disguise, Petra and other children of the village immediately figure out who he is. Now that his mission was exposed within five seconds of it starting, what will happen with Subaru’s “date course” with Emilia?”

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a series of light novels originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.