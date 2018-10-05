‘Re:Zero’ OVA Reveals New Key Visual

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is one of the most popular isekai anime releases of the last few years, as the series put a truly deadly twist on the typical formula.

The series was so popular, it’s getting a brand new OVA soon and has just revealed a new key visual to celebrate the occasion.

New key visual for “Re:Zero Memory Snow” OVA. It will be screened in Japanese theaters on October 6th. pic.twitter.com/Lbz2palPFO — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) July 29, 2018

The OVA, now officially titled Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow, and will be directed by Masaharu Watanabe. The staff also includes Tatsuya Koyanagi as chief director, Kyuta Sakai as animation director, Masahiro Yokotani is in charge of the OVA’s scenario, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music.

The returning voice cast for the OVA includes the likes of Yūsuke Kobayashi as Subaru, Rie Takahashi as Emilia, Inori Minase as Rem, Rie Murakawa as Ram, Yumi Uchiyama as Puck, Satomi Arai as Beatrice, and Takehito Koyasu as Roswaal L. Mathers.

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World – Memory Snow will be opening in Japanese theaters October 6, and is described as such:

“Subaru and friends defeat the Demon Beast Wolgarm, the source of the curse, and save the children of Irlam village. The characters finally get a moment of peace, and Subaru goes on a certain secret mission that he must not let anyone find out about. However, even though Subaru is wearing a disguise, Petra and other children of the village immediately figure out who he is. Now that his mission was exposed within five seconds of it starting, what will happen with Subaru’s “date course” with Emilia?“

The OVA previously revealed a key visual that only showed Subaru and Emilia but has since been updated to include the neighboring town’s kids, Rem, Ram, Beatrice, and Roswaal. While the original series is often known for its heartbreaking and tragic through line, the OVA is teasing quite a happy experience that the characters surely need.

For those unfamiliar with Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, the series was originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series originally began life as a series of light novels, it has since been collected into fifteen volumes since 2014. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.