Record of Ragnarok Reveals New Poster and Cast Addiitons

Record of Ragnarok has revealed new cast additions and poster for its upcoming anime debut! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and illustrator Ajichika's original Coamix Monthly Comic Zenon series has been rapidly picking up steam among manga fans for the grandiose nature of its battles and that fervor is sure to pick up with the debut of its official anime adaptation later this year. Shumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok takes several figures from various cultural mythos and puts them to battle against one another, and now its anime is taking shape with studio Graphinica.

Record of Raganrok will be releasing some time later this year, and to celebrate has dropped a fierce new poster given a quick glimpse at some of the legendary figures making an appearance in the new series. There were also some new additions to the cast announced as well filling out the anime's huge roster. Check out the poster below!

The new additions to the cast include Soma Saito as Adam, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Kojiro Sasaki, Takahiro Sakurai as Poseidon, Junichi Suwabe as Hermes, Yukihiro Nozuyama as Heimdall, Sho Hayami as Odin, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Shiva, Rie Tanaka as Aphrodite, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Loki, Hinata Tadokoro as Ares, Taisuke Nakano as Huginn, Tomohiro Yamaguchi as Muninn. They join the previously announced additions of Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhild, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Geir, Tomokazu Seki as Lu Bu, Hikaru Midorikawa as Thor, and Wataru Takagi as Zeus.

Warner Bros. Japan officially describes Record of Ragnarok as such, "7 million Years of Human Civilization is coming to an end...Every 1000 years, all the Gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the "Conference of Mankind Survival'. All the Gods agree to bring an ultimate end to the mankind due to their past foolish acts but before the final verdict is made, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters make an objection."

The decsription continues as such, "'To spice things up, why donʼt you test humans?' Her proposal was to have God vs Humanityʼs final struggle also known as the 'Ragnarok,' where all the Gods from the world and champions from the entire human history enters 1 on 1 battle. The first team to win 7 battles out of 13 will be the winner. It seems almost impossible for the humans to win against the Gods."

"Although Gods sneer at them, Brunhild makes further provocation; 'Are you chickening out?' That touches Godsʼ nerves and they accept her proposal in anger. Therefore, Brunhild and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the human history. Will humans surpass Gods and make an stop to the ultimate end? The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!"

