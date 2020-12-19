Record of Ragnarok Announces New Anime Series

Shumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok will be getting a TV anime series next year! Warner Bros Japan has announced Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and illustrator Ajichika's Coamix Monthly Comic Zenon series will finally be getting an anime adaptation. The series has caught some major attention among fans for its grandiose battle between legendary heroes and gods across several different mythos, and now it will be getting a new anime series produced by Warner Bros. Japan and developed with studio Graphinica. Directed by Masao Ookubo, the new series has revealed a new trailer that you can check out in the video above!

Releasing in 2021, Record of Ragnarok will feature Kazuyuki Fudeyasu as series writer, Masaki Saito as character designer, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. The initial central cast of the new anime includes Miyuki Sawashiro as Brunhild, Tomoyo Kurosawa as Geir, Tomokazu Seki as Lu Bu, Hikaru Midorikawa as Thor, and Wataru Takagi as Zeus. You can check out its debut key visual below:

Warner Bros. Japan officially describes Record of Ragnarok as such, "7 million Years of Human Civilization is coming to an end...Every 1000 years, all the Gods of the world gather in heaven to attend the "Conference of Mankind Survival'. All the Gods agree to bring an ultimate end to the mankind due to their past foolish acts but before the final verdict is made, Brunhild, the eldest of the 13 Valkyrie sisters make an objection."

The decsription continues as such, "'To spice things up, why donʼt you test humans?' Her proposal was to have God vs Humanityʼs final struggle also known as the 'Ragnarok,' where all the Gods from the world and champions from the entire human history enters 1 on 1 battle. The first team to win 7 battles out of 13 will be the winner. It seems almost impossible for the humans to win against the Gods."

"Although Gods sneer at them, Brunhild makes further provocation; 'Are you chickening out?' That touches Godsʼ nerves and they accept her proposal in anger. Therefore, Brunhild and her sisters must choose 13 of the strongest champions throughout the human history. Will humans surpass Gods and make an stop to the ultimate end? The eschatological battles between heaven and earth finally begin!"

What do you think of this first look at Record of Ragnarok's anime series? What moments are you most excited to see in action?