Record of Ragnarok Cosplay Highlights One of the First Humans, Eve

One bold Record of Ragnarok cosplay has highlighted one of the very first humans ever created, Eve! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been a major cult hit among fans for quite a while since its initial release in Japan, and now fans around the world have been able to see what the fuss is all about for themselves thanks to the recently debuted new anime adaptation with Netflix. This series bolsters a huge roster of various mythological figures of various cultures, and it's the same for both sides of the conflict.

Because while the series features a major tournament between gods and humanity, both sides of the conflict are represented by various figures across time and space. These characters all have wild personalities and character designs, regardless of whether they are supposed to represent mythology or humanity, and this all coalesces with one of the first humans ever created in the Christian mythology, Eve, who has now been brought to life through some awesome cosplay from @meenfox on Instagram!

Each round between the humans and gods gets its own set of spectators familiar with whoever is actually involved in the fight, and thus Eve makes her official debut during the second round. The second round of Zeus against Adam was one of the most anticipated fights in the recently released anime, but unfortunately it also seemed to be the fight that garnered the most negative attention from fans upon its official release with Netflix. Then again, it's mainly for the fans who actually got to see the series.

Record of Ragnarok has yet to debut in certain countries around the world, and while Netflix has yet to give an official reason as to why, the series' depiction of certain mythological figures is likely not going to go over well with everyone worldwide. There has yet to be any word on whether or not the series will be getting a second season as of the time of this writing, but the original manga will soon be getting an official English release in North America. Viz Media has licensed the series for a digital release later this Fall, and a physical release next year.

But how did you like Record of Ragnarok's anime debut on Netflix? Would you want to see a second season of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!