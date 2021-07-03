Record of Ragnarok Cosplay Highlights the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite

✖

One awesome Record of Ragnarok cosplay has given the spotlight to the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite! Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui, and Ajichika's original manga series has been a pretty big cult hit among manga fans, and now many more are beginning to see why as the series has officially made its anime debut with Netflix. Recently debuting on the streaming service, anime fans have begun to see how its exaggerated world pits humanity's legends against gods from across all kinds of theologies. This means the series is full of all kinds of character designs as well.

The series has even been held back from premiering in certain territories due to these depictions and designs, but not for some of the reasons as you would expect. One of the wildest designs (even becoming a joke within the Record of Ragnarok universe) is for the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite, and while you would think such a character could not be brought to life (due to how she holds herself up in the series alone), artist @nekoneko_jx has figured out how to do just that on Instagram with some pinpoint cosplay! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nekoneko JX (@nekoneko_jx)

Record of Ragnarok has been striking a chord with fans so far in its Netflix anime debut, and soon fans will be able to see how it all got started with an official English language version of the series with Viz Media later this year (and next year physically on shelves). You can currently find the series' first batch of episodes now on Netflix and they officially describe Record of Ragnarok as such:

"This mega-popular manga series with over 6 million copies in print finally receives an anime adaptation! Representatives from throughout human history take on the world’s deities in 13 one-on-one battles — and the fate of humanity is at stake! Bringing this intense world to the screen is Graphinica, the animation studio behind Juni Taisen: Zodiac War and Hello World, who have depicted many fierce 3D CG battles in anime such as Blade of the Immortal, Promare and Girls und Panzer. A thrilling and transcendent battle-action anime explodes onto the screen!"

But how are you feeling about Record of Ragnarok so far? Which characters have stood out to you the most? Would you watch a Season 2 if one comes to Netflix in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!