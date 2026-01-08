Regular Show Has a Surprise For Fans Before This Year’s Comeback

In 2024, Cartoon Network made the shocking announcement that one of its best original animated series would be making a comeback. While the Regular Show follow-up has yet to share a specific release date with animation fans, it is expected to arrive this year and reportedly has a title of “Regular Show: Lost Tapes.” Before we see the likes of Mordecai, Rigby, and the other park employees that first debuted on the Warner Bros cable network make a comeback, YouTooz is set to release three specific recreations of some of the biggest players from the series.

In around five days, Regular Show enthusiasts will have the opportunity to pre-order “YouTooz” figures that will portray Mordecai, Rigby, and Skips. While Rigby and Mordecai were “birds of a feather” in the series, Skips was an entirely different character. Voiced by Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, the albino ape was immortal and would routinely demonstrate that he knew far more about the cosmos and the supernatural than the show’s other characters. Despite the trio’s differences, they’ll all be available to purchase as statues that will be shipped out this summer. While YouTooz hasn’t revealed a specific release date for the figures, they’ll be shipped out in either June or July this year.

Mordecai, Rigby, and Skips Reunite

You can check out the first images of the new merch, along with descriptions of each figure, below. As of the writing of this article, no other Regular Show characters have been confirmed to receive the YouTooz treatment.

“Skips is so old that he has seen pretty much everything, but this is a first! Making his Youtooz debut, Skips is here to give you some muscle motivation! Sitting at 4.1 inches tall and leaning to the side as he performs a bicep curl in perfect form with a look of intense concentration (or frustration) crossing his face, white fur juts out from his chin and covers his huge muscular arms leaving his chiseled chest bare as he wears nothing but purple jeans.”

“While Moredcai’s snoozing, trust that Rigby will be nearby, ready to wake that bluebird up! Standing at 4.2 inches tall and holding a large grey boombox over his head with long thin arms, he’s totally unimpressed as a thick brow furrows over his round white eyes and a long nose stretches out from his face as a thick striped tail curls around his legs.”

“Clocking in for his shift at Youtooz National Park, Mordecai is here for a new adventure: Turning his abstract art into a collectible figure! Clocking in and immediately taking a nap on the most uncomfortable wooden bench to slump down at 4.2 inches tall, his blue feathered hands rest over the seat’s edge as a long black beak opens up in front of his closed eyes and thin grey legs hang limply to the front.”

Via YouTooz