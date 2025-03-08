Regular Show Returns Thanks To Unexpected Appearance

Mordecai and Rigby helped to give Cartoon Network one of its biggest series in the cable channel’s history thanks to Regular Show. The animated show, which ran for nearly two hundred and fifty episodes and eight seasons, hit the ground floor running in 2010, documenting a surreal city park where mayhem and unbelievable scenarios were waiting around every corner. While a sequel series has already been confirmed, animation fans won’t have to wait for the official show’s comeback to see Rigby and Mordecai in action as the pair of best friends have recently returned to the screen.

Recently, MAX added brand new episodes of the surreal series known as Jellystone to its library. If you’re unfamiliar with this show starring Yogi Bear and other major Hanna Barbera characters, it routinely creates hilarious and wild new takes on established favorites. One of the biggest new episodes released is “Crisis on Infinite Mirths,” a giant crossover that brings in characters from series including Dexter’s Lab, Samurai Jack, The Powerpuff Girls, The Grim Adventures of Billy And Mandy, and too many others to list here. In the crossover, Mordecai and Rigby make their return to the small screen for the first time in years and waste little time in spreading their own brand of unique havoc.

Regular Show in Jellystone

While Crisis on Infinite Mirths didn’t feature J.G. Quintel and William Salyers returning to their respective roles as Mordecai and Rigby, the animated duo still receive screen time. In one of the earliest scenes featuring the park employees, the pair were attempting to steal a car now that they were in a new dimension, eventually joining the fight between the different universes in the grand finale. Once Cartoon Network characters were sent back to their respective universes, we once again see the Regular Show favorites before once again giving them a fond farewell. You can check out the clip below.

Regular Show’s Upcoming Sequel

In the summer of last year, Cartoon Network confirmed that the platform was working on a brand new series to once again bring viewers back into the world of Mordecai, Rigby, and their fellow park employees. Reportedly titled Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, the series might be taking the chance to tell unseen stories from the original series, especially considering the title of the sequel series and how it plays into the finale. Since the original ending of Regular Show was quite conclusive, many fans wondered if the show would return with new protagonists but it seems most likely that Warner Bros isn’t ditching Rigby and Mordecai in the future series based on the rumored title. Luckily, creator J.G. Quintel is planning to return to helm the series.

