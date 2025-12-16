Regular Show Creator’s Next Big Series Shares Major Update

Regular Show is preparing to make a comeback with a series that is still shrouded in mystery. In recent years, it was announced that Modecai and Riby’s creator, J.G. Quintel, was planning to return to the world of the Cartoon Network classic with a brand new series. With a reported title of Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, this new side story isn’t the only project that Quintel has in the works. Based on an original graphic novel, Quintel is about to focus his creative energy on a school that is far different from the park that gave us the likes of Skips and Muscle Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Super Mutant Magic Academy first arrived as a graphic novel from artist Jillian Tamaki, with Quintel confirming that he was working to create an animated series based on the original story. In an Instagram update from an animator on the series, “Dee Makes,” the animated adaptation was confirmed to release in late 2026, meaning we’ll still be waiting several months to check out Quintel’s new series. In previous reports, the upcoming Regular Show follow-up series was also hinted at premiering next year, meaning that J.G. might have quite the big year ahead of him. The post had been edited from the animator to simply 2026 from its original “late” tease, but it appears that the heavy lifting for the Magic Academy has finished.

What is This Unique Academy?

warner bros

If you want to learn more about this upcoming animated universe, the original description for the graphic novel reads as such, “The Super Mutant Magic Academy is a prep school for mutants and witches, but their paranormal abilities take a backseat to everyday teen concerns. Science experiments go awry, bake sales are upstaged, and the new kid at school is a cat who will determine the course of human destiny. In one strip, lizard-headed Trixie frets about her nonexistent modeling career; in another, the immortal Everlasting Boy tries to escape this mortal coil to no avail. Throughout it all, closeted Marsha obsesses about her unrequited crush, the cat-eared Wendy. Whether the magic is mundane or miraculous, Tamaki’s jokes are precise and devastating.”

Earlier this year, Quintel talked about the upcoming animated adaptation and how he discovered the graphic novel, “I try really hard to find people through comics. Back in 2015, I found this comic called ‘Super Mutant Magic Academy’ by Jillian Tamaki. I met her and said, ‘You should make this into a show,’ and she said, ‘I can’t, but maybe if you did it.’ I told her I would remember that, and literally seven years later, I called her when I got a development deal at [the studio.]” Considering the subject matter of the original graphic novel, it’s possible this might arrive on Adult Swim, but nothing has been confirmed by Quintel or Warner Bros.

What do you think of Quintel exploring brand-new territory with the Super Mutant Magic Academy? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!