That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Cosplay Celebrates Season 2 Return With Milim

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is coming back for another round of its second season, and one awesome Milim Nava cosplay is ready to celebrate! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime finally made its return for its much anticipated second season earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime schedule, and this was following a delay from its planned release in 2020 due to complications from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This pushed the second cour of the new season to its new release this Summer.

With the second season finally returning for its second slate of episodes next month, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has a number of threads to follow up on for the season. The most curious of which surrounds Milim, who's been acting much differently than she did in the first season. As a fun way to remind fans of the Milim seen in the first season, artist @vivid_vision on Instagram shared an awesome cosplay bringing the Demon Lord to life! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VividVision | Cosplay, Podcast (@vivid_vision)

Rimuru and the rest of the Tempest region went through some massive changes in the first half of the second season, and that makes its eventual return all the more exciting as we'll see just how differently things are for Rimuru now that he's become a Demon Lord. Thankfully it won't be too much longer before we see what comes next as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 will be debuting on July 6th in Japan as part of the new slate of anime coming this Summer.

If you wanted to catch up with the series before its second season returns, you can currently find it streaming with both Crunchyroll and Funimation. They are also both streaming the special spin-off series, The Slime Diaries, so there is lots of enjoy from the franchise before it even returns with the remainder of its new episodes. But what do you think?

What did you think of the first half of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season? What are you hoping to see when the series returns with new episodes? How did you like Rimuru becoming a Demon Lord? Let us know all of your thoughts on Rimuru, Milim, and the rest of the slimy world in the comments!