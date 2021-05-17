That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Debuts Season 2B Trailer

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime debuted the first trailer for the second part of the second season! The much anticipated second season of the anime finally made its debut earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime schedule, and following a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the second half of this season is finally getting ready for its return later this Summer. The first half of the new season saw Rimuru reach the Demon Lord level after a pretty intense battle, and it seems that's only the start of something even bigger.

Announced during the special "Jura Tempest Station: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's All-Female News Announcement Pep Rally Special!" live event in Japan, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime confirmed it will be returning for the second half of Season 2 on July 6th. But while that first announcement did not reveal a trailer outside of Japan, now fans in international territories.

The first trailer for the second half of Season 2 (which you can check out in the video above from Crunchyroll) not only confirms it will be streaming with Crunchyroll this Summer, but shows the kinds of new fights coming Tempest's way in the rest of the season. Now that Tempest has become the target of Lord Clayman, Rimuru's had enough of ignoring these greater outside threats.

When That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime returns for the rest of Season 2 it will feature a new opening and ending theme as well. MindaRyn is confirmed to be behind the new opening theme, "Like Flames," and Takuma Terashima will be returning to the anime after providing the first season's openings for the new ending theme, "Reincarnate." Akira Ishida will also be joining the cast for the season as Guy Crimson.

If you're looking to catch up with That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime before Season 2 returns this Summer, you can currently find the series streaming with Crunchyroll. There is also the spin-off series currently airing this Spring, The Slime Diaries, if you wanted more of Rimuru's world but in a completely different (and much lighter in tone) kind of package.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out the rest of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season?