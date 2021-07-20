That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Cosplay Celebrates Season 2 With Shion

✖

One awesome That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime cosplay is celebrating Season 2's return to form with Shion! Fuse's original light novel series debuted its anime adaptation back in 2018 to great acclaim, and the series finally made its return for its much anticipated second season earlier this year following a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first half of the new season kicked off earlier this Winter 2021 season, and after a short break, the second half of the season has kicked back into full gear as part of the Summer 2021 line up.

Now that the second cour of the new season is in full swing, we have already been reunited with some of the fan favorite characters like Shion. Rimuru went through a major upgrade to become a Demon Lord in order to bring Shion (and many other Tempest citizens) back to life, and these other citizens surprisingly got new skills out of the deal as well. Shion's was hilariously given a new skill to make her a better chef, and it's this upgrade artist @seracoss brings to life on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by せら☆こす (@seracoss)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is now in the midst of the second half of the second season, and if you wanted to check it out or catch up with all of the episodes thus far, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation. This includes the special spin-off released in the gap between the second season, The Slime Diaries, as well. Crunchyroll describes That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's Season 2 midseason premiere as such:

"A feast is thrown to celebrate the revival of Tempest's fallen and the return of Veldora. After enjoying a brief, peaceful respite, Rimuru tells everyone his future plans: he's going to get the word out to the whole world that he's a Demon Lord and declare war against Clayman. Then King Gazel of the Armed Nation of Dwargon, Fuze of the Kingdom of Blumund, and Eren's father, Archduke Elalude of the Sorcerous Dynasty of Thalion, all arrive in Tempest, and an important meeting to discuss the nation's future begins."

How are you liking That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season return so far? How are you liking the newest season as a whole overall? Where does Shion rank among your favorite characters? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!