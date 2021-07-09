That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Debuts New Season 2 Opening, Ending: Watch

✖

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has debuted a new opening and ending theme sequence for its big Season 2 return! Following a delay from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime finally debuted its second season earlier this year during the Winter 2021 schedule of new releases. Taking a break for the Spring, the much anticipated second season of the anime has now returned for its second cour as part of the jam packed Summer 2021 slate of new anime. This means a total face lift for the series!

Going along with the return of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime for the second half of its second season, the series has revealed a brand new opening and ending theme sequence. The new opening is titled "Like Flames" as performed by MindaRyn, and the new ending theme is titled "Reincarnate" as performed by Takuma Terashima. You can check out both of the new sequences below as shared by @NiteOms on Twitter:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 Opening -「Like Flames」by MindaRyn HD Version’s here. There's some reused visuals but they're pretty integral for this arc #転スラ #tensura pic.twitter.com/t2eL4CChBs — NiteOms (@NiteOms) July 6, 2021

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 Ending -「Reincarnate」by Takuma Terashima Pretty chill song with nice visuals #転スラ #tensura pic.twitter.com/5v4ZKEYaqA — NiteOms (@NiteOms) July 6, 2021

The first half of the season gave us our darkest look at Rimuru yet as he took out an entire army worth of humans in order to build up enough material to upgrade himself to a Demon Lord and bring the killed people of Tempest back to life. This upgrade not only made Rimuru stronger, but everyone in his country as well. This means new challenges are on the way as Rimuru declares war against Clayman, and that's what we get major teases of with the newest opening of the series with all of its new faces and players.

The ending's a much more relaxing affair, and that's crucial to why fans of the series love this anime as its balance of action and slice of life material has been why it's such a big hit. But what do you think of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's new opening and ending for Season 2? What do you want to see before it's all over? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!