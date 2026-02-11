Renowned Naruto Star Joins Jujutsu Kaisen As The Most Underrated Character

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! The Culling Game has officially begun in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 and will feature some of the most intense battles in the series. It’s a deadly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku after the chaos he unleashed in Shibuya. Now that he has managed to seal Satoru Gojo inside the Prison Realm, Kenjaku is free to carry out his plans without worry. One of the new characters who will be making her debut in the anime is Hanyu, a newly awakened sorcerer. Despite being an underrated character, she will be voiced by one of the most renowned voice actors in the industry, Junko Takeuchi. Takeuchi is best known for voicing Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of Masashi Kishimoto’s classic manga.

Additionally, she is also known for being the voice behind Gon from Hunter x Hunter and Mr. Beast in the dubbed versions of his videos. Although Hanyu has yet to make her appearance in the series, the information has been unveiled by @Go_Jover, a famous Jujutsu Kaisen account. The account also revealed that Eiji Takemoto will play the role of Hanyu’s partner, Haba. Takemoto is an acclaimed voice actor, known for playing the roles of Drake in One Piece, Miles in Ace Attorney, Uvogin in Hunter x Hunter, and many more.

Jujutsu Kaisen Is All Set to Commence The Fights in The Culling Game

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Gojo’s students are already entangled in the mess created by the villain, as they not only have to fight new enemies but also figure out a way to free him from the Prison Realm. The fight will soon begin in the series, introducing many new characters, both allies and villains. Kenjaku has forced about a thousand sorcerers to participate in the Culling Game, most of whom are newly awakened or simply vessels for ancient sorcerers. Hanyu and Haba will face off against Yuji in the upcoming Episode 7 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

It will simply be a brief fight since both characters appear only for two episodes. The trailer only showed a brief glimpse of the fight without introducing either character. The scene takes place when Hanyu catches Yuji by surprise and drives him through two buildings using her powers. He is then engaged in a battle with two newly awakened sorcerers who are targeting the rookies, believing they would be easier to defeat.

However, Yuji is by no means a pushover, and he has become significantly stronger since the Shibuya Incident Arc, as he now possesses the power of 15 of Sukuna’s fingers. The anime drops new episodes on Crunchyroll at 9:00 AM PT, around an hour after the Japanese broadcast. The dubbed episodes are also being released each week, although they are two weeks behind the subbed versions. Season 3 Episode 7 will be released on February 12 in the subbed version and will continue to focus on Yuji and the others as they plan their next move.

