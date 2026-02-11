Jujutsu Kaisen Translator Finally Explains a Mystery The Manga Didn’t

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is closer than ever as the main battle takes an unexpected turn in the latest Chapter 21. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, as the Jujutsu world faces its biggest threat since Ryomen Sukuna, when over 50,000 Simurians arrived on Earth as refugees. Their leader, Dabura, possesses unimaginable powers that no one in the Jujutsu society can hope to match. While Yuji Itadori is the only one capable of defeating him, the original protagonist has made it clear he does not plan on interfering in the battle. Right when Dabura’s fight with Yuka Okkotsu begins, the young sorcerer summons Mahoraga with her Ten Shadows Technique and hides inside one of her shadows.

Mahoraga pushes Dabura to his limit, forcing the Simurian warrior to reach new heights of power he never thought possible. Dabura learns Reverse Cursed Technique through mere observation, allowing him to use Cursed Technique Reversal intuitively, a rare ability previously seen only in Satoru Gojo and Kenjaku. In the latest Chapter 21, he uses his Domain Expansion against the Shikigami. While the manga has not shared any information about the domain except its name, a Jujutsu Kaisen translator has decoded its meaning for fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen Translator Explains Dabura’s Domain Expansion

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Dabura’s Domain Expansion, Otherworld Between Darkness and Light: Reverse Transcendence, is related to his innate technique. Chapter 18 reveals his cursed techniques, but blurs the name of one of them while revealing that the second technique is Light. Since his body isn’t able to withstand the speed of light, he was never able to move at that speed. However, Mahoraga’s adaptability makes it impossible for someone to continue using their techniques, forcing Dabura to use his fists against the Shikigami. This means he is staying true to his origins as a warrior, even if he left his Deskunte tribe and joined the Rumelians.

During the fight, Dabura rips across the battlefield at sub-light speed, which is beyond the capabilities of any human. Known for analysing and explaining the complex power system of the series, @lightningclare on X is a famous translator who officially worked on Chapter 236, the most famous chapter. The translator explained how the design of Dabura’s domain is heavily inspired by the Monument to the Revolution of the People of Moslavina in Podgarić, Croatia.

The resemblance between the real-life monument and Dabura’s domain is uncanny. The inspiration is not just for appearance but has a layered meaning, since the monument represents overcoming death and defeat, something Dabura is planning to do. Furthermore, each Domain Expansion is triggered by a unique hand sign, and all of them have different meanings. In Dabura’s case, it resembles the hand sign related to Mārīcī, a Buddhist deity associated with the sun, sunlight, and moonlight. Dabura’s desire for victory is not just for himself but to secure a stable lifestyle for his fellow Simurians, who had to flee their home because of a civil war.

