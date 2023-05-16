Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Highlights Mami With New Poster

Rent-a-Girlfriend is gearing up to return for Season 3 later this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and the Rent-a-Girlfriend anime is celebrating with a new poster highlighting Mami Nanami. Mami is one of the most conflicting figures in Rent-a-Girlfriend's first two seasons as following her breaking up with the main character, Kazuya, she remained a part of his life. This caused Kazuya to continue to rely on Chizuru's service, and ultimately led to a cliffhanger at the end of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 2 where the two of them seem like they'll be closer than ever.

Mami's almost villainous presence will be one of the more unique directions to follow with the upcoming Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3, but you would never guess that at first glance since she's been hiding it all right under the surface. That's the case with the newest poster for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 as it highlights Mami out on a date, but there's no signs of what she's really thinking on the inside. You can check out the newest poster for a Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 below:

How to Watch Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 is currently slated to premiere this July as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule, but has yet to set a concrete release date. If you wanted to check out the anime before the new episodes hit, you can catch up with Rent-a-Girlfriend's first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll. They begin to tease it as such,"A hopeless college student, Kinoshita Kazuya, meets a graceful rental girlfriend, Mizuhara Chizuru, and ends up introducing her as his girlfriend to his family and friends."

The synopsis continues with, "Time goes on with Kazuya unable to tell the truth, as he's surrounded by devilish ex-girlfriend Nanami Mami, who keeps coming back to tempt him for some reason, hyper-aggressive provisional girlfriend Sarashina Ruka, who doesn't know how to take no for an answer, and super shy but diligent and hardworking younger rental girlfriend, Sakurasawa Sumi… beautiful girlfriends of all types! The pub, the beach, hot springs, Christmas, and New Year's… Having gone through these challenging events, Kazuya's feelings for Chizuru keep growing stronger. But she reveals a shocking truth that threatens to shake their 'relationship' to the very core!"

