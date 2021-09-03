Netflix's Resident Evil Anime Reveals Synopsis and First Cast Additions

✖

Netflix has revealed the first cast additions and synopsis for the upcoming Resident Evil anime, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness. Resident Evil fans have quite a lot to look forward to with the franchise in the coming months as not only will there be a new entry in the main video game franchise, but new live-action and animated projects are in the works as well. Following their production of Resident Evil: Vendetta (through the Marza Animation Planet subsidary) back in 2017, TMS Entertainment and Quebico will be producing a new project for the franchise once more in RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness.

Together with the reveal of a new key visual for the upcoming anime take on the franchise, it's been confirmed that Kei Miyamoto will be returning from Resident Evil: Vendetta to oversee the 3DCG animation for the upcoming series. Aiming for a release on Netflix later this year, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness will also feature a returning Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello as they return from Resident Evil 2 (2019) to voice Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield once more.

(Photo: ©CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)

Netflix has revealed the synopsis for the new series as well, and they officially describe RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness as such, "In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees.

Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core."

Netflix has also confirmed they will be revealing more of Infinite Darkness during their upcoming AnimeJapan 2021 presentation on March 27th as well. But what do you think of this newest take on Resident Evil? Curious to see this new Leon and Claire adventure? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!