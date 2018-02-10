Fans Give ‘Gundam’ Suits A Retro Gaming Makeover

Mobile Suit Gundam fans are some of the most productive and creative since the majority of the series’ merchandise requires its fans to build intricate models of its titular mechas, and that creativity leads to some of the best crossovers.

Did you know you could model Gundam mechs after classic video game consoles? One explorative fan discovered that this merge works much better than one would expect.

Twitter user @ikkyu019 has modeled certain Gundam mechs with classic console motifs such as the Nintendo’s Famicom, Super Famicom, Game Boy, Sega Genesis, and Neo-Geo.

What’s most impressive are the little details, such as the Famicom’s Power Glove accessory on the arm of the Famicom mecha. You can check out the rest of the Gundam/Console crossovers over on @ikkyu019’s Twitter page.

One Mobile Suit Gundam fan even calculated what kind of power the mechas would yield in real life. Taking one of the most oft-ignored mechs in the series, that fans wouldn’t consider too powerful, they calculated an incredible range that would surely do damage in the real world.

Premium Bandai is currently taking pre-orders on their site for the two pillows representing a cute version of Char’s Masai cruiser and the SCV-70 White Base. With orders being taking until they sell out, they’ll start shipping out in March.

Financial magazine Weekly Toyo Keizai commissioned the 70 year old character designer forMobile Suit Gundam, Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, to draw their cover for their 2018 financial forecast issue.The cover depicts President of the United States Donald Trump partying for the new year with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The most damning, however, is the depiction of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, who sits on top of a nuclear missile in-between all of them.

Not familiar with Gundam? You may want to give its latest anime a spin. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, the series is set more than 300 years after the Calamity War first seen in the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime. With the Earth Sphere falling into anarchy, the world has given way to bandits and rebels. Iron-Blooded Orphans focuses on a young boy named Mikazuki Augus as he works for a security company, and his is used as cannon fodder during an ambush. Augus, along with his friend Orga Itsuka, take the chance to revolt against their demeaning employers – and the determined boy changes his fate when he begins piloting an abandoned mobile suit known as Gundam Barbatos.