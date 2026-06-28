One Piece’s Latest Tragic Backstory May Have Just Revealed a Major Twist About Brook

One Piece‘s latest chapter continues Brook’s backstory and, by its end, also brings it to a close. However, as the final chapter depicting Brook’s poignant story, it may have also unveiled a major twist surrounding the character that perhaps no one saw coming. Up until Elbaph, Brook had already established himself as one of the series’ most tragic characters and one of the most tragic Straw Hats. This stems from his life as a member of the Rumber Pirates, whose crew met a tragic end after a battle in the treacherous Florian Triangle. After Brook died, he was able to return to his body thanks to the Revive-Revive Fruit.

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However, it was long believed within the fandom that the Revive-Revive Fruit granted its user the ability to revive only once after death, with its soul-manipulation properties manifesting only after that revival. But it seems the details revealed in One Piece Chapter 1186 completely debunk this long-held belief and instead suggest that its user can be revived multiple times. The latest chapter sees Brook being stabbed in the head by Shuri, with the attack clearly piercing his skull and leaving it broken as well. This is where Brook should have clearly died, yet he didn’t, and it is likely due to the properties of the Devil Fruit he ate.

Brook’s Devil Fruit May Be More Extraordinary Than Initially Thought

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

After Brook gets stabbed in the head, he wakes up later, and the others inform him that he survived the attack thanks to a miracle. However, as soon as the flashback ends, Brook states in the present that, back then, he didn’t even know what a Devil Fruit was. This hints that perhaps he had already eaten the Revive-Revive Fruit before this event and that this was the first time he had been revived after dying. This means that the Revive-Revive Fruit can revive its user as long as the soul returns to the body after death. This would make sense, as the details surrounding Brook’s Devil Fruit have always been very vague, with the exact time and place he ate it still unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, although the series previously explained that the Revive-Revive Fruit could revive its user only once, it may have retconned that notion, given One Piece‘s history of concealing important details, just as it did with Luffy’s Devil Fruit. But does that mean Brook is essentially immortal? While it is hard to say for certain, it is implied that as long as Brook’s soul survives and returns to his body, he will remain alive. This means that, for Brook to truly die, it would be his soul that needs to be eradicated rather than his body, and One Piece has already shown ways in which souls can be harmed.

However, that still doesn’t undermine the properties of Brook’s Devil Fruit. This chapter hints that his Devil Fruit may be more extraordinary than initially thought, potentially making him partially immortal. While this is something One Piece still has to explore, the outcome of the latest Brook twist also makes his fate even more tragic. If he truly cannot die unless his soul is harmed, then he would inevitably outlive the Straw Hats and once again remain alone, a tragic fate that has followed Brook ever since he was a child.

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